Vagif Poetry Days: Fuzuli Poetry Corner set up in Shusha [PHOTOS]

Fuzuli Poetry Corner has been set up in Shusha as part of the Vagif Poetry Days, Azernews reports.

The poetry festival is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

Fuzuli Poetry Corner is operating in front of the Khurshudbanu Natavan's House, the daughter of the last Garabagh Khan, Mehdiqulu Khan Javanshir, and the granddaughter of Ibrahimkhalil Khan.

The theatrical composition "Fuzuli's Poetry Corner" was introduced to the audience on occasion of the poet's 530th anniversary.

State and government officials, well-known scientists and cultural figures, members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, young writers, as well as local residents attended the screening of a theatrical production of Fuzuli's works.

Speaking before the presentation, Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi hailed the rich creative heritage of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli. He noted that Fuzuli's works such as "Bengyu-bad", "Leyli and Majnun", "Sakhhat and Meraz", "Rindu-Zahid" and many others were used in the artistic and musical composition.

Actors of the Shusha State Musical Drama Theater, the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, YUĞ State Theater, Honored Artists Nazir Rustamov, Azad Shukurov, Bahruz Vagifoglu, Teymur Mammadov, Gasim Nagi, as well as Orkhan Abishev, Pustekhanum Zeynalova, Jala Novruz , Zahra Salayeva, Surahi Alimammadova, Nurlan Rustamov, Javad Nuriyev, Elnur Ismayilov, Nikhat Heybatov, as well as students of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and the Baku Choreographic Academy performed the composition, directed by Honored Artist Logman Karimov.

On January 14, 1982, the mausoleum of the great poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif (1717-1797) and the House of Poetry were inaugurated in Shusha with the participation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was at that event that National Leader Heydar Aliyev supported the initiative of the Azerbaijani literary figures in this direction and gave an instruction to hold the Vagif Poetry Days.

The festival of speech and art was organized for the first time in July 1982.

The Vagif Poetry Days, which have a forty-two-year history, are being organized for the fourth time in Shusha city, which was freed from occupation.

