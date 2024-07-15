CIS Interparliamentary Assembly awards National Drama Theater's artistic director [PHOTOS]

The artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, Honored Artist Mehriban Alakbarzade has been awarded Chingiz Aitmatov Award, Azernews reports.

Her candidacy was proposed by the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sport chaired by Deputy of the Uzbekistan Supreme Assembly Erkin Zahidov.

In March, Mehriban Alakbarzade premiered her play "And the Day Lasts Longer than a Century", which enjoyed a huge success in the National Drama Theater.

The play, which is based on the work of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, has been included in the theater's repertoire.

Established by CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Chingiz Aitmatov Award has been awarded since 2014 for merits in the field of culture, education, contribution to the development of the humanities, literature and art, the study and preservation of cultural heritage.

The prize also highlights the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures, peoples and nations.

Azerbaijan National Drama Theater opened its doors in 1873. The comedy "Vizier of Lankaran khanate" was staged there.

Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous actors played at the theater.

Plays to works of Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali Bay Huseynzada, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Afandiyev, as well as to works of other world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol were staged in the theater in different years.

The theater team successfully toured Russia, Georgia, Turkiye, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.

