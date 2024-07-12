Baku Photography House opens exhibition dedicated to Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

Baku Photography House has opened an exhibition for the winners of a painting competition dedicated to the ancient Icherisheher, as part of a series of events titled "Icherisheher", Azernews reports.

The event was organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and the State Art Academy and the Azerbaijan Artists`Union.

Chairman of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Shahin Seyidzade, deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the 6th convocation Fazil Mustafa and Ulviya Gamzayeva, Vice-Rectors of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artists Salhab Mammadov and Fuad Salayev stressed the importance of the project in promoting ancient heritage and supporting talents .

The main goal of the competition is to show the traditions, history and present day of Icherisheher through the eyes of artists.

The competition, which lasted two months, featured works from more than 300 participants. The jury included national artists Natig Aliyev, Farhad Khalilov, Salhab Mamedov, Aydin Radjabov and Aliyar Alimirzaev.

Of the forty selected works, seven best works were selected, diplomas and letters of gratitude were awarded, cash prizes (1st place - 1500 AZN, 2nd place - 1000 AZN, 3rd place - 500 AZN and 4 artists - 250 AZN as an incentive prize).

Among the winners of the competition, the first three places were taken by Fakhriya Aliyeva (Shah`s Palace), Saida Musaeva (Trace of the Fortress) and Nazrin Khalafova (Windy Day in Baku).

Honorable mentions were given to Ramil Mammadov (Mosque in Icherisheher), Nazrin Mutallifli (In Dreams), Rashad Rzayev (Cloudy Day) and Samira Valiyeva (Night Caravan).

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition, which will be open to visitors until August 10. The entrance is free.

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Baku Photography House includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

