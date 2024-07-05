Symphony Orchestra performs fascinating concert [PHOTOS]

5 July 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has performed a fascinating concert at Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert featured talented musicians including Nargiz Aliyeva on flute, Sabuhi Khalilov on bassoon, Sabina Guliyeva on violin, Ayyub Aliyev on cello, Nijat Salmanov on flute, Aytac Kara on violin, Aydan Salamova on violin, and Mohammadali Pashazade on clarinet.

Under the direction of Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the orchestra showcased a diverse repertoire that includes works by renowned composers like G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others.

The concert at the Philharmonic Hall undoubtedly left the audience captivated by magnificent performances.

Established in 1920 at the request of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has a rich history of performing world-class music.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals in Italy.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The music venue holds many large-scale music festivals and national and international competitions.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, and concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

The leadership of the Philharmonic Society also actively supports young talents through various musical projects.

