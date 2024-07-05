Azerbaijani national writer presents his new book

The new book of writer Kamil Afsaroglu has been published in Baku, Azernews reports.

The book includes the novel "Kandar" written by the writer in recent years and movie scripts.

The plot of the novel "Kandar" touches on the events that took place in the backrooms of high circles in Moscow in the 70s of the last century.

Serving in the special reserve battalion of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the USSR allowed the writer to shed light on the behind-the-scenes events he witnessed.

The author sees a connection between the events of that time and the events of today, draws parallels. The road leading to conflicts and wars between the former Soviet nations in the post-Soviet space starts from the Kremlin.

The novel is also notable for the wealth of real details in the literary text. Although the principle of documentary is expected in the work, this does not harm the requirements and merits of the fiction novel genre.

Kamil Afsaroglu's screenplays arouse interest due to topical relevance, fullness of images and liveliness of dialogues.

