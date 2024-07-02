Musical Theater to present Rauf Hajiyev's operetta

2 July 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater will present a play based on the operetta "Caucasian Sister" by the People's Artist of the USSR, outstanding composer Rauf Hajiyev, Azernews reports.

Honored Art Worker Ali Usubov is the producer-director of the play prepared by the Russian section of the theater.

Rauf Hajiyev's operetta "Caucasian Nephew", distinguished by its interesting plot of love and intrigue, subtle, logical humor, has been performed in musical theaters of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Riga, Nalchik, and Volgograd.

The producer-conductor of the play is Honored Art Worker Nazim Hajialibayov, producer-artist is full member of the Russian Academy of Arts, Professor Dmitri Cherbadji, producers-balletmasters are Leyla and Zakir Aghayev.

Rauf Hajiyev is the author of nearly 100 songs, like My Azerbaijan, Spring is coming, Baku, Leyla, around 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies.

The composer, who created numerous valuable works in various genres, won wide fame for his operettas.

His lyrical songs entered the repertoire of famed performers and played a major role in the development of musical art.

Vafa Hamidova, who teaches at Baku Music Academy's School-Studio, provided insight Rauf Hajiyev's musical and vocal miniatures.

The talented musician passed away more than twenty-five years ago, but his music continues to live in the hearts of people.

