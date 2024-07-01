Sumgayit State Drama Theater premieres new play [PHOTOS]

1 July 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Sumgayit State Drama Theatre has premiered the play of the same name based on Ali Amirli's play "Good News", Azernews reports.

The director of the play is Fuad Javadzade, artistic director- Nizami Dadashov, music composer, and doctor of philosophy in Art StudiesTelman Ganiyev,

The play dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War shows the psychological aspects of the war. In the play, the hardships and upheavals of the road to victory are depicted in the image of a family.

Honoured Artist Elmira Karimova, actors Habil Khanlarov, Shamistan Suleymanli, Aynur Humbatova, Elay Khasiyev, Siyavush Mahmudov, Maryam Huseynli and Akif Mirzayev starred in the play "Good News", which was highly acclaimed by theatregoers.

Through its activities, the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre has significantly contributed to the country's theatre art.

The drama theater opened its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", directed by Jannat Salimova.

The theater's repertoire includes the plays of classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign playwrights.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

