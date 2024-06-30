Evening of Baroque Music held at Chamber and Organ Music Hall [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Evening of Baroque Music has been held at Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

Students from teacher Mina Aslanova's class took part in the concert program. Accompanied by accompanist Tomris Huseynova, soloists Bashir Yusifov, Ali Allahverdiyev, Ibrahim Gezalov, Ayla Agayeva, Emil Niftaliev, Leyla Yolchueva, Hadida Gezalova, Ulvi Mammadli, Gadir Guneshov, Nazrin Huseynova and Aydan Hajiahmadova delighted the audience with music pieces by European classics Arcangelo Corelli, Antonio Vivaldi, George Handel, Johann Bach, Giuseppe Tartini, Pietro Locatelli, Luigi Boccherini.

The Baroque style took over Europe in the 17th century, originating in Italy. Its distinctive features were complex ornaments, rich colors, contrast, elements of luxury and solemnity. Baroque left its mark on all forms of art - from painting and architecture to music and dance. In music, the Baroque style began at the end of the 16th century and lasted until about the middle of the 18th century.

The first baroque music appeared in Italian cities - Rome and its environs, Florence, Venice. Composers, on the one hand, relied on the heritage of the Renaissance era, but at the same time pushed its harmonic and ornamental boundaries. This style is widespread in England, France, and Germany. The end of the Baroque era in music is associated with the death of Bach in 1750. And in the second half of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century, classicism took precedence in music. Then Mozart and Haydn began to create new music on the foundation laid by the composers of the Baroque era.

