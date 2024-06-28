Youth Eyes on Silk Roads Int'l Photo Contest calls for young photographers [PHOTOS]

28 June 2024 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The annual Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads International Photo Contest, initiated by photojournalist Reza Deghati and organised by UNESCO, has been held for the 6th year, Azernews reports.

The contest is divided into two age categories: 14-17 year olds, and 18-25 year olds.

For the 6th edition of the contest this year, participants are invited to submit their photographs that best encapsulate the shared heritage of the Silk Roads with the theme of "Life Celebrations".

Valuable prizes will be presented to the winners of the competition. First place winners will receive a professional camera. Second place winners will get a semi-professional camera, and the prize for third-place winners will be a standard-model digital camera.

Nearly 60 of the best photos from the contest will appear in a professional photo album, "Youth Lens on the Silk Road," and might be showcased in exhibitions held worldwide.

The competition, which has been open for submission since May 2, 2024, will end on July 14, 2024.

Young photographers from Azerbaijan can participate in the competition.

For more information, please click the following link.

