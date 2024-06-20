Sakit Mammadov awarded for outstanding contribution to culture and arts

20 June 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

People's Artist Sakit Mammadov has become a laureate of the Stars of the Commonwealth Award for his outstanding contribution to culture and the arts, Azernews reports.

The prize is awarded annually to representatives of the Commonwealth States for the most significant achievements in the field of humanitarian work, corresponding to the level of world achievements and contributing to the development of both the CIS member countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.

A total of 11 nominees from 7 countries were nominated for the award this year.

By the jury's decision, the prizes were awarded to seven applicants. The awards ceremony will take place in Ufa, Russia) on September 17-19, 2024, as part of the CIS Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia.

Sakit Mammadov won the hearts of art lovers with his vibrant canvases.

The artist's art works are exhibited in galleries across Germany, France, Italy, Turkiye, Belgium, Russia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Australia, and other countries.

Mammadov is a member of the UNESCO Artists Union and the World Academy of Arts. He is an honorary academician of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts and the European Academy of Natural Sciences, Count of the Heraldic Academy of the Vatican.

