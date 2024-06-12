Arts Council Azerbaijan holds plein air for artists [PHOTOS]

12 June 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The June plein air titled "Under the Open Sky" has been held at Arts Council Azerbaijan art residence in Mardakan, Azernews reports.

Organised by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, this interactive creative event aims to support and develop talented artists.

The main purpose of plein air events is to provide artists with the opportunity to gather frequently in an informal setting to create paintings together, share experiences and energy, and create works of art outdoors. Such events promote constant communication between artists, stimulate their development, and promote their creativity.

Traditionally, from early morning, the participants of the event, among whom were both young artists and older generation masters, worked in the open air. Well-known artists Dadash Mammadov, Malak Abbaszade, Laman Hajiyeva, Huseyn Kangarli, Samira Faizova, Ruslan Rustamov, Aliya Asadullayeva, and Naila Maharramova took part in the plein air.

Such events help develop talent and strengthen cultural ties within the artist community.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organisation is the head of the International Arts Council Network, which operates in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan has been headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organisation. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under Open Sky" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz