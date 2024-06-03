Baku Fashion Week: From military leather style to futurism and femininity [PHOTOS]

Second day of the 2nd season of Baku Fashion Week has opened by the fashion show of popular designer Emre Erdemoglu, specially invited from Turkiye, whose outfits have long been loved by the most eminent representatives of the Turkish show business and cinema, Azernews reports.

His new men's collection "Bağ" (Garden) for the fall-winter 2024/25 season was inspired by the military style, however, manifested not through the annoying spotted print, but thanks to a cut borrowed from the ceremonial military uniform.

In the collection, which was distinguished by an abundance of leather details, outerwear looked especially successful - coats, oversized jackets and floor-length trench coats.

Next, the podium was given to the Azerbaijani designer Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, who has the most experience among all the local participants this season. Despite the fact that she has been active in the fashion industry for 25 years, her latest collection clearly demonstrated that she is still on trend and can easily maneuver between what is fashionable today and her own style that has developed over the years. .

The Azerbaijani brand Aya Rzali demonstrated a feminine collection in which all shades of beige prevailed. The brand managed to successfully combine materials of different textures, and the resulting images were light and airy.

Two debuts awaited the guests of the 2nd season of Baku Fashion Week.

First, the Ruh brand collection was demonstrated on the catwalk, divided into two parts.

If at the beginning the audience was presented with monochrome outfits of an interesting design, which at the same time had geometric shapes, but at the same time not devoid of femininity, then in the second part of the show, designer Elvin Aliyev demonstrated futuristic black outfits with an abundance of leather details.

The makeup of the models also emphasized the chosen mood, as if transporting all viewers to the scene of the Mad Max movie.

The second day of shows was closed by another local brand, which presented its debut collection – August 21.

And again, black was chosen as the main color, which, with rare exceptions, dominated the collection. Corsets looked especially interesting, and were seen not only on beautiful ladies, but also on male representatives. The strengthened shoulder line gave the entire collection a masculine mood, and the belt buckles in the form of the brand logo clearly made it clear that the brand intended to compete with already famous world houses that often use this technique.

The second day of shows ended with a private afterparty held at Yolo by FOMO.

The foreign guests of the week and the team celebrated reaching the halfway point of the second season with an incendiary DJ set.

Baku Fashion Week is organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in Azerbaijan and to organize fashion events both within Azerbaijan and abroad.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands.

Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The second season of Baku Fashion Week is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Tourism Agency.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.World.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz