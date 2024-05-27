YARAT presents exhibition "Monument to Freedom" [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to announce the group exhibition "Monument to Freedom", hosted at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries, Azernews reports.

The exhibition brings together in one space works of painting, graphics, sculpture, graffiti, as well as video works commissioned by YARAT by artists Nazim Babayev, Kamal Ahmed, Toghrul Sadigzade, Sirus Mirzazade, Shahpalang Mammadov, Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Malik Aghamalov, Mir Nadir Zeynalov, Rashad Babayev, Museib Amirov, Adil Yusifov, Adil Shikhaliyev, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Leyla Gabulova, Elnara Nasirli, Arzu Rzayev, Amrulla Israfilov, Emil Majnunov and Elturan Mammadov.

Beneath the dominant narratives of history rest untold stories, suppressed voices, and concealed truths. The expansive Soviet Empire, founded on socialist promises and Marxist-Leninist principles, profoundly influenced the 20th century. Its utopian dreams juxtaposed with authoritarian governance impacted countless lives, culminating in a legacy of tragedy post-dissolution. "Monument to Freedom" addresses the aftermath of Soviet influence, scrutinizing its effects on individuality, recollection, national identity, and collective psyche.

In the Soviet epoch, dissident artists significantly challenged ideological constraints and expanded artistic freedoms. These individuals served as both covert resistors and regime adversaries, endeavoring to reclaim and reinterpret their cultural legacy amidst Soviet dominance. They navigated the complexities of Azerbaijan’s history and identity. Contemporary artists, through photography, video, and installations, engage in critical dialogue with their predecessors, dissecting the paradoxes of socialist dogma and its stance on nationality, culture, and tradition.

YARAT-commissioned artworks probe the scars of past injustices and their enduring impact on personal and communal memory. The "Monument to Freedom" group exhibition delves into Azerbaijanis historical, societal, and political tapestry, revealing a path to liberty that is intricate, harrowing, and steeped in sacrifice.

The exhibition features works from the collections of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, Nar Gallery, and Unibank.

The exhibition is curated by Farah Alakbarli.

