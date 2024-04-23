Young artists demonstrate stunning art pieces in Spain [PHOTOS]

23 April 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's young artists have showcased their stunning art pieces in Madrid, Spain, Azernews reports.

The exhibition themed "Art of Cultural Diplomacy" was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain and Dirchalish Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov gave extensive information about the COP29 to be held in Baku in November.

The ambassador also stressed the special role of the exhibitions carried out by the Dirchalish Center in the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and emphasized the importance of holding more such exhibitions.

Executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev noted the possibility of AZOROMO's support in holding similar events in the future. He pointed out that such events play an important role in the promotion of Azerbaijani culture.

Director of the Dirchalish Social and Psychological Rehabilitation Center Islam Bakhshaliyev said that such exhibitions have been opened in four continents of the world so far.

"The exhibition held in Spain is our 25th exhibition in number. Their main goal is to promote Azerbaijani culture, peace and tranquility in the world as well as to develop intercultural dialogue between Spanish and Azerbaijani youth.

Representatives of Turkiye, Hungary, Romania, Albania, Georgia and other diplomatic corps, as well as local art lovers, took part in the opening of the exhibition.

In conclusion, Ramiz Hasanov presented certificates to the participating artists.

Note that the exhibition "Art of Cultural Diplomacy" will end on April 26.

