Azerbaijan announces its Eurovision 2024 entry

Azerbaijan has announced its representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to be held in Malmo, Sweden.

Fakhri Ismayilov (Fahree) will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Azernews reports citing Eurovision.TV. The song will be released in the upcoming days.

The singer was born in Baku in 1995 and was brought up in a very artistic family; his father was a passionate jazz drummer, while his grandfather was a respected actor.

During his university years, Fahree studied hard to become a lawyer, spending 6 years on achieving both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in law.

However, while the world was caught up in the global pandemic back in 2020, Fahree was living a renaissance of his childhood dream… dedicating his life to music.

Fahree finally got the courage to put aside his juridical career perspectives and follow his real passion - and the Eurovision Song Contest is a dream come true.

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7, second semi-final is scheduled for May 9. The grand final will take place on May 11.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmo, which hosted it in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Thirty-seven countries are expected to participate in Eurovision 2024.

With a strong lineup of vocalists, Azerbaijan has always delivered spectacular shows at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Land of Fire marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song Day After Day.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Ell & Nikki's song Running Scared (2011) managed to captivate Eurovision fans and brought the longest-running song competition to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012.

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

In 2023, young talents-Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.

Fans and music enthusiasts eagerly await Eurovision 2024.

