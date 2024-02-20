Mugham Center celebrates National Random Acts of Kindness Day [PHOTOS]

20 February 2024 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center has celebrated National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Each year on February 17th, National Random Acts of Kindness Day grows in popularity. The Day is celebrated by individuals, groups, and organizations nationwide to encourage acts of kindness, Azernews reports.

General Director of Liatris Holding and the event organizer Ruhi Aliyeva addressed the participants.

"Holding today's event is a very sensitive topic for me. Because children are our future. Each of these children participating in this wonderful musical event has a special talent. I am sure that in later life you will choose your favorite profession, and we will always support you," said Ruhi Aliyeva.

Among the guests were Deputy Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education Mehriban Valiyeva, Director of the Republican Children's Library named after Firidunbey Kocharli, Honored Cultural Worker Shahla Gambarova, Honored Artist Baba Vaziroglu, public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intelligentsia and youth.

As part of the event, children with disabilities, pupils of kindergarten No. 59 and students of secondary school No. 229 performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics. The event aroused great public interest.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz