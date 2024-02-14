DokuBaku Int'l Film Festival 2024 calls for entries

14 February 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

DokuBaku International Film Festival announces the call for entries for the 8th edition.

Founded in 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival that aims to showcase documentary films from all over the world. This year, the festival's main theme is iCOSMOC, Azernews reports.

At the core of this year's festival lies a narrative journey that delves into the consequences of choices, both immediate and delayed, shaping the destinies of characters. This thematic exploration acts as a captivating lens through which we navigate the intricate fabric of karma, illustrating how our decisions intricately weave the tapestry of our lives.

Taking this exploration a step further, our festival intertwines the concept of "i" with the cosmic energies that envelop us.

Acknowledging the symbiotic relationship between the cosmos and the self, we echo the ancient wisdom of "As above, so below," emphasizing the interconnectedness of the macrocosm (universe) and the microcosm (individuals). By doing so, we invite filmmakers and audiences to embark on an introspective journey, fostering self-awareness and deepening their understanding of the profound ties binding humanity to the vastness of the cosmos—the higher self.

This narrative journey aligns seamlessly with the age-old philosophy of Maya in Hinduism, where the external world is perceived as transient and illusory.

By peeling away the layers of illusion, we encourage a deeper exploration of personal truths and a realisation that transcends the surface of existence. This inward reflection resonates with various spiritual practices, urging individuals to unravel the mysteries of their true nature.

The festival's categories include Best Feature Documentary Film, Best Short Documentary Film, Best Local Documentary Film, Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids), Non-Main Competition.

The Early bird deadline is March 3, 2024. The regular deadline is April 4, 2024. Late deadline: May 5, 2024.

DokuBaku International Film Festival 2024 will be held in Baku on October 1-6.

The selected films will be announced on August 8, 2024.

