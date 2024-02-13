Russian art historian presents her book in Baku Book Center [PHOTOS]

13 February 2024 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Book Centre has hosted a meeting with well-known Russian art historian and former Director General of the Russian State Tretyakov Gallery, Zelfira Tregulova.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Head of the Baku Media Centre, Arzu Aliyeva, attended the event, Azernews reports.

During the event, Zelfira Tregulova presented her book titled "Masterpieces of the Tretyakov Gallery. A Personal view".

Opening the event, Honoured Artist Emin Mammadov highlighted the activities of art critic Zelfira Tregulova, who stands behind many projects.

"In 2015, Zelfira Ismailovna visited the Azerbaijan National Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which exhibited works of the 60-80s artists from the collection of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art. At that moment, seeing our exhibition, Zelfira Ismailovna said: "I must hold this exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery." In 2016, the exhibition "Stars of Absheron. Azerbaijani artists of the 1960s and 1980s" opened in the Tretyakov Gallery. President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, and Vice President of the Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the event. Furthermore, the exhibition was demonstrated in St. Petersburg," said Emin Mammadov.

Then the floor was given to the author of the book, Zelfira Tregulova, who commended the presentation of her book, which was held for the first time outside Russia, specifically in Baku, Azerbaijan. She expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Zelfira Tregulova briefed the guests of the event about the main idea of the book "Masterpieces of the Tretyakov Gallery. A Personal view".

The book features iconic paintings by Russian artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, including works by Ilya Repin, Mikhail Vrubel, Kazimir Malevich, and others.

Following the meeting, the author engaged in a Q&A session with participants.

