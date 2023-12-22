Renowned film director awarded Sharaf Order [PHOTOS]

22 December 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned film director Yuli Gusman has been awarded the Sharaf Order.

Recall that by the presidential order dated August 7, 2023, Yuli Gusman was awarded this highest order for his great services in the development of cultural ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimi congratulated Yuli Gusman on his 80th birthday and on being awarded the highest award in Azerbaijan.

The minister hailed the rich creative heritage of the director, who devoted most of his life to the field of art.

Yuli Gusman, who was always proud to be from Baku, contributed to bringing the right voice of Azerbaijan to the world community.

Yuli Gusman, who spoke at the meeting, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the high appreciation given to his work.

Next, the minister presented the director with the Sharaf Order and his certificate. A photo was also taken as a souvenir.

