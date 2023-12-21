FantazEU: Colors of Europe exhibition opens in Baku

The Colors of Europe exhibition has opened in Baku. The project is co-organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan and Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) as part of the FantazEU 2023 Festival, Azernews reports.

The exhibition presents works of women artists and photographers, designed to identify talents among Azerbaijani youth from various regions of the country, including Agsu, Baku, Ganja, Zagatala and Sheki.

The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, as well as representatives of the diplomatic missions of the EU countries and other guests attended the event.

In his speech, Peter Michalko hailed the implementation of numerous projects that combine the traditions of the European Union and Azerbaijan.

He emphasised that EU-Azerbaijan Partnershipis impressive in its strength, and culture and art play a significant role in strengthening partnership relations.

"I am glad that this exhibition will allow us to get to know each other better, in particular, how Azerbaijani women see Europe. I hope that this exhibition will become a springboard for young artists on their creative path," said Peter Michalko.

The EU ambassador also noted that the FantazEU 2023 festival has become an annual tradition demonstrating the cultural heritage of Europe.

Note that FantazEU Festival is the successor of the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival, which had been organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018. The festival took its name from the Fantazia hamam.

The bathhouse was built in Baku in the end of the 19th century and united European and local architectural elements.

The festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz