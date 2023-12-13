Baku Museum Center to display art works by national artists [PHOTOS]

13 December 2023 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Museum Center invites art lovers to enjoy the anniversary exhibition of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, father and son - Braham Hasanov and Ruhulla Hasanzade.

The exhibition will take place at the Art Gallery on December 15, Azernews reports.

This year, artist-sculptor Ibrahim Hasanov turns 70 years old, while his son, artist Ruhulla Hasanzadeh, turns 30 years old.

The art project "Metamorphic Ties: 70/30" is a jubilee celebration that unites two creative people, two artists. It demonstrates the harmony of past and present, yesterday and today.

The exhibition sheds light on the creative path of a 70-year-old experienced master artist, as well as perspectives of a 30-year-old artist.

The project will feature 22 modern sculptures and 28 paintings by the artist-sculptor Ibrahim Hasanov and 30-35 paintings by Ruhulla Hasanzade. In total, the exhibition will display 65 paintings and 22 sculptures.

70 Years of Journey: Immerse yourself in the art world of an accomplished artist who has witnessed the 70-year evolution of contemporary art on canvas. Take a journey into the depths of art with his sculptor's works, which challenge the tradition of what art historians call "soft sculpture." Enjoy a wealth of experience, a depth of approach to art and a life dedicated to art, mastery and professionalism of technology. From the first works, reflecting the initial stages of the artist's imagination and creativity, sculpting a modern bust from clay based on realism, to experiments in constant development, all these works will show the steady progress of the artist in his creative world.

30-Year-Old View: Experience the talent of a young artist just beginning his journey. Enter a world of innovation, discovery and experience. Bold brushstrokes, unconventional techniques, and new perspectives depict the landscape of a rapidly changing world and the role of fine art within it.

A meeting point between eras, Metamorphic Ties: 70/30 is not only a celebration of individual talent, but also a testament to the power of collaboration and the exchange of ideas between generations. This is a dialogue of contrasting experiences, a conversation between different imaginations, creative worlds. Notice the similarities and differences in the application of texture, shape and expression when canvas meets clay.

Legacy and Future: Celebrating the journey of the past and the vision of the future, Metamorphic Ties: 70/30 is a tribute to the timeless legacy of art and its ability to transcend time. This is a reminder that art is a source of continuity, a bridge between generations and eras, and inspiration for the future.

Join this exciting, unique creative journey where 70/30 means more than numbers; Witness the power of art and the creative spirit that unites generations.

This concept highlights the importance of the exhibition in demonstrating the creative evolution of two generations, how their different perspectives and experiences come together in a harmonious celebration of art.

Ibrahim Hasanov is known among art lovers as a versatile artist and sculptor, whose works have been presented at various exhibitions in Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Turkiye and other countries.

In 1995, Turkish Prime Minister Tansu Çiller personally invited him to live and work in Turkiye. Many of Ibrahim Hasanov's creative works were purchased in foreign countries, and some are kept in private collections, including the London Museum and the Oriental Museum in Tokyo.

This humble master is also known as an artist-philanthropist. He made busts of several martyrs of the Karabakh war free of charge. His charitable works, such as the bust of Mubariz Ibrahimov in the city of Gabala, a large monument erected in memory of martyrs in the village of Keshla, etc. are evidence of his patriotism and possession of perfect artistic thinking and a broad worldview.

The artist's monumental works can be found in many cities and regions of Azerbaijan. A three-meter statue of the poet is installed in front of the house-museum of the prominent poet-publicist Mirza Alakbar Sabir.

In 2018, one of the sculptor's interesting works was a magnificent composition erected in front of an equestrian club in the village of Mehdiabad. Many projects and sketches can be found in the artist's studio. Such as the complex project "Nuru Pasha and His Islamic Army", the "End of Aggression" project dedicated to the Azerbaijani soldier exhibited at many exhibitions, as well as the statue of the Baku millionaire and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyevand many other projects.

Ruhulla Hasanzadeh is regarded as one of the country's leading young artists. He has distinguished himself in the genres of painting, sculpture, illustration and conceptual art.

From an early age he showed great interest in painting. In 2015, he was only 12 years old when his first work was exhibited in a public exhibition. A few months later, Ruhullah's name was mentioned in the book "Talents of the 21st Century." Collaborating with local and foreign artists, Ruhulla participated in a number of symposiums and projects organized in Icherisheher and at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, from which he graduated.

Among collaborations with exhibitions, a special place is occupied by the installation called "Oil Pipe", organized in 2014 by the YARAT Contemporary Art Space, as part of the innovative exhibition "Invasion of the Museum".

Ruhulla took part in the Art Energy - 20 competition, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of SOCAR and at the opening ceremony of ART Rising at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

Since 2018 he has been a member of the European Academy of Natural Sciences. Ruhullah's works were exhibited at international exhibitions held in Belgium, Russia and Turkiye.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz