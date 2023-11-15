Azerbaijani, Russian writers discuss current issues in literature [PHOTOS]

15 November 2023 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani and Russian writers have discussed the prospects of cooperation.

The meeting between members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and Russian writers Afanasy Mammadov, Alexey Salnikov and Dmitry Danilov was held as part of the 9th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev welcomed the Russian writers.

The writers highlighted the current issues in the literature of Russia and Azerbaijan, including features of Soviet prose and poetry that unify both countries. Russian writers handed over their books translated into Azerbaijani.

The 9th Baku International Book Fair is co-organized by the Culture Ministry with the support of the Caspian Event Organisers to promote book reading in the country, establish new contacts, and develop the book market in general.

The book fair provides a great opportunity for literary figures to demonstrate and sell their printed products and to negotiate and sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign publishers and authors, including national publishing and printing companies.

The event brings together Azerbaijani poets and writers, young authors, and honorary guests.

A diverse program has been prepared by Turkiye, especially for the 9th Baku International Book Fair.

Russia also holds a series of events in various formats in the exhibition hall and in a number of cultural institutions with the aim of presenting the book art and literary and cultural heritage of the honorary guest country.

Over 30 foreign organisations from 11 countries, 109 local publishing houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centres, are taking part in the 9th Baku International Book Fair.

More than 220 events are being held within the book fair. Among them are master classes for children and adults, book presentations, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, hours of reading, etc.

Within the book fair, Azerbaijani publishing houses offer 30–50 percent discounts on books.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz