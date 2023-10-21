VIII Polish Film Festival Vistula continues in Baku

21 October 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Polish Film Festival, which will be held for the eighth time within the framework of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union (ACU) and the Polish film festival "Vistula", continues, Azernews reports.

The films will be shown at CinemaPlus Azerbaijan until 31 October.

Within the festival, which started on 10 October, Azerbaijani viewers have already watched "Dangerous Gentlemen" by Maciej Kavalski, "IA" by Jerzy Skolimowski, "Baptism" by Jakub Skochen and other screen productions.

The last film to be presented to the Azerbaijani audience within the framework of "Vistula" this year will be "25 Years of Innocence" directed by Jan Golubek. This film is based on real events and tells the touching story of Tomasz Komenda, who was innocently imprisoned for almost 20 years.

As part of the festival, 6 Polish films will be screened at CinemaPlus Azerbaijan.

Festival coordinator and project manager Janna Neka said: "The visit to Baku is of particular importance to us as we will be able to share a unique selection of Polish films with Azerbaijani audiences. We were looking forward to meeting Baku residents and enjoying the world of Polish cinema together. The Vistula Film Festival is the largest festival of Polish cinema, which takes place in dozens of cities around the world.

The main goal of the festival is to create and strengthen intercultural dialogue and to promote international cooperation between film makers and actors. Our goal is to introduce local audiences to contemporary Polish cinema, as well as to popularise Polish cinema among representatives of the foreign film industry. We express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani Cinematographers' Union for supporting us in this work, and wish to cooperate in the coming years".

