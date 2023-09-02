ADA University & Nakhchivan University sign memorandum [PHOTOS]

2 September 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

ADA university and Nakhchivan University signed a cooperation agreement, Azernews reports.

For this purpose, the delegation of the Nakhchivan university paid visit the ADA university.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade, The Rector of Nakhchivan university Anar Kazimov, the Vice-Rector for International Relations and Strategic Development Rza Mammadov and others.

Fariz Ismailzade, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University, stressed that the signed cooperation agreement will create favorable conditions for strengthening relations between both the universities. He noted that joint cooperation will also contribute to the implementation of scientific projects.

“This is the first time the ADA has signed such an agreement with a local university. This is an exemplary step that will have a positive impact on the exchange of student experience within the country. This will also contribute to the development of universities in the regions. Our goal is to expand and develop ties with foreign countries,” Fariz Ismayilzade noted.

The Rector of Nakhchivan university Anar Kazimov also noted the importance of projects implemented in the field of science and education, the exchange of students and teachers between universities. He stressed the importance of the agreement in the field of further deepening of relations and expressed satisfaction with friendship and cooperation. Appreciating the signing of the cooperation agreement with ADA as a laudable step, Anar Kazimov said that the agreement concluded with the developing Nakhchivan University will also lead to the development of higher education institutions in the regions.

Further, the Executive Vice-Rector of the ADA University informed the guests in detail about the activities of the higher educational institution, the educational process and the achievements achieved.

It should be noted that the signed cooperation agreement includes such issues as academic exchange of teachers and students, joint participation in research projects, advanced training programs, trainings, as well as joint scientific research on current trends.

