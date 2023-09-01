Asif Rustamov's film awarded at Lendok Int'l Film Festival [PHOTOS]

1 September 2023 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Asif Rustamov's film has been awarded at the Lendok International Film Festival in Russia.

The film won a special prize "For the best Co-Production from the Organizing Committee", Azernews reports.

Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work.

The film is about a man who is unexpectedly released from prison after spending ten years for killing his wife. His son wants to find out why he did it.

The cinema work was co-produced by Azerbaijan Film Studio, Ictimai TV, and Arizona Productions (France) with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

Screenwriters Asif Rustamov and Dutch colleague Roelof Jan Minneboo, director Asif Rustamov, cinematographers Oktay Namazov and Adil Abbasov, artist Rafig Nasirov, costume designer Shahin Hasanli, make-up artist Elbrus Vahidov, creative producer Irada Ahmadov.

The film cast includes Elshan Asgarov, Natavan Abbasli, and People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov.

The world premiere of his first full-length feature film Downstream took place at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2014. The film later won a number of international awards in various categories.

Lendoc Film Festival is an international film festival held in St. Petersburg since 2020 on the basis of the Lendoc Open Film Studio.

The project is aimed at supporting and developing interest in the cultural and ethnic wealth and diversity of the regions of Russia, CIS countries and neighboring countries, as well as creating joint film projects.

Over 40 feature and documentary films by directors from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries were screened as part of the festival this year.

The festival program also included Hikmat Rahimov's film "Nude". Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Aishad Mammadov and Elshan Rustamov, actors Azer Aydemir, Elshan Askarov, Mammad Mammadli starred in the film. The cinema work was produced last year and has already won international prizes at film festivals in Turkiye, France and the Czech Republic.

