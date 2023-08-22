Muslim Magomayev receives star at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

22 August 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's prominent singer, Muslim Magomayev (1942-2008) has received a star at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame.

People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, who was a spouse of the legendary singer, participated in the ceremony, Azernews reports.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbayli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, member of the European Film Academy, People's Artist Azerbaijan, famous film director Vagif Mustafayev and others took part in the ceremony, which was timed to coincide with the 81st anniversary of the birth of the legendary singer.

In his speech, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) stressed that the opening of Muslim Magomayev's star is an extremely significant event.

"I express my gratitude to everyone who came to support us on this wonderful evening. All generations - from the smallest to adults who saw Muslim Magomayev on stage, enjoying his performances - remember and love his work," said Emin Agalarov.

Tamara Sinyavskaya noted that the opening of the Muslim Magomayev star was an exciting event for her.

“You can probably see how worried I am. After all, for me everything that is connected with Muslim is always - whether it is the opening of a monument, or an airplane in the sky bearing his name, or a ship in the Caspian Sea, also named after him, undoubtedly causes emotional excitement," said the People's Artist of the USSR.

Tamara Sinyavskaya stressed it is significant that the opening of Muslim Magomayev's star takes place in 2023, which is declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan. People's Artist of the USSR stressed that everyone knows perfectly well that the fate of Muslim Magomayev is inextricably linked with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

Then the opening of the star of Muslim Magomayev took place. The opening ceremony took place to the tune of one of the most famous songs from the singer's repertoire - "Blue Eternity".

After the discovery of Muslim Magomayev's star, Emin Agalarov noted that the surprises did not end there, and announced the discovery of Tamara Sinyavskaya's personalized star, which came as a surprise to herself.

"We decided that your stars will be next to our Alley, because in life you and Muslim Magomayev have always been together," Emin Agalarov added.

The event was organized as part of the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame project.

Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is the first attraction dedicated to outstanding and famous artists, musicians, actors and artists both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The initiator of the creation of the Avenue of Stars is Emin Agalarov.

Well-known singers Engelbert Humperdinck and Nani Bregvadze have previously received their stars on the alley.

