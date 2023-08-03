Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to boost cultural ties [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with his Uzbek culture counterpart Ozodbek Nazarbekov, who is visiting Azerbaijan for Uzbek Cultural Days.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the countries have a common history, cultural roots, common traditions and the deepening of cultural ties, as well as the work being done in this direction, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the friendly attitude of the heads of state plays a special role in the successful development of bilateral relations, especially cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Note that Uzbek Cultural Days are taking place in Baku on August 1-4.

The event has brought together People's Artists of Uzbekistan Farrukh Zakirov, Nasiba Abdullaeva, Khashimjon Ismayilov, Zulayho Boyhonova, Gulsanam Mamazoitova, Zhenisbek Piyazov, Samandar Alimov and others.

The program of the Uzbek Cultural Days includes the performance of the Uzbek State Symphony Orchestra, awarding ceremony of the Uzbek cultural figures, book presentation "Otgan kunlar" (Days of the Past) by the founder of Uzbek romanticism Abdulla Kadiri, performance of the Uzbek State Musical Theater, exhibition of culinary and crafts and other events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz