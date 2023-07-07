History of Azerbaijan through eyes of young artists [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Youth Center has exhibited art works by students of the Art School under the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The exhibition "Our independence is eternal" was co-organized with the support of the Baku Youth Center and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan as part of the Heydar Aliyev Heritage Festival, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Art School, the exposition curator Sona Guliyeva noted that the exhibition featured 30 works by young artists aged 8 to 15 years.

"Young artists' paintings are dedicated to the activities of the Great National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the history and culture of our country. The art works have been creating them for several months," she said.

Sona Guliyeva emphasized that the artists created wonderful works, each of which reflected their thoughts and feelings.

Director of the Baku Youth Center Nargiz Babayeva spoke about the activities of the institution she leads, the activities and projects implemented by the Youth Center.

Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO Dadash Mammadov stressed that the exhibition was organized within the Heydar Aliyev Heritage Festival, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the nationwide leader.

"The festival provides for a series of events and exhibitions. In its activities, the Arts Council Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the creative abilities of children and adolescents, their aesthetic taste, as well as the presentation of their works to the general public. Exhibitions of works by the Art School students were held not only in Azerbaijan, but also outside our country," said Dadash Mammadov.

At the end of the event, participants of the exhibition were awarded certificates.

Art School has been operating since 2010, is a project of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Headed by Sona Guliyeva, it aims to develop the creative potential of talented young artists.

