NUR Art House to exhibit Nazim Mammadov's art pieces [PHOTOS]

6 July 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's prominent artist Nazim Mammadov (1934-2004) takes a special place in the history of Azerbaijani animation.

His name is inextricably linked with the most beloved domestic cartoons.

Nazim Mammadov's legacy will be demonstrated at NUR Art House on July 11-16, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO and NUR Art House, the exhibition will take place within Heydar Aliyev's Heritage Festival.

The exhibition at NUR Art House will feature some of the artist's most famous art works.

Nazim Mammadov was born in Baku in 1934. He graduated from the Azim Azimzade Art School (1957) and animation courses at the Soyuzmultfilm Studio in Moscow (1961).

Mammadov started working as an animator at the AzerbaijanFilm Studio in 1961.

His art works immerse viewers into the beautiful world of magical fantasy.

The artist's paintings evoke a sense of beauty and allow the eye to enjoy the magical spectacle of a bright and interesting world, captured on juicy canvases with a unique color scheme.

Nazim Mammadov is the author of more than 20 Azerbaijani animated films. He has also been involved in the production of forty documentaries.

In 1970, he made his first animated film "The Bear and the Mouse". In 1988, Nazim Mammadov created the first animated opera in the republic in five parts "Beautiful Fatma".

Along with animation, Mammadov was also engaged in easel painting, graphics, and illustration of books for children. His paintings are widely known in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Nazim Mammadov died in Baku on October 29, 2004.

NUR Art House is open from 11:00 to 18:00. Admission is free.

