Sophisticated music and poetry stun guests of Baku Piano Festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Poetry and piano music night have been organized at Baku Book Center as part of the 2nd Baku International Piano Festival.

People's Artist, pianist Ulviya Hajibayli performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics, including Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Soltan Hajibayov, Emin Sabitoglu, Ismail Hajibekov, Johannes Brahms, Eric Satie and others, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Mehriban Zeki recited poems by national classics and contemporary authors: Fuzuli, Vagif Samadoglu, Nusret Kesemenli, Nigar Rafibeyli, Ramiz Rovshan, Vagif Bayatli Oder and Rustam Behrudi.

Sophisticated music and beautiful poetry aroused great public interest.

Baku International Piano Festival is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Founded by Honored Artist, jazz pianist Shahin Novrasli, the festival's second edition has gathered acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Germany, Austria, Brazil, France, Spain, Latvia, Hungary and Norway.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world.

Interactive workshops and film days are also included into the festival's program.

