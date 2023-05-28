Eldaniz Babayev's solo exhibition gains public success [PHOTOS]

Eldaniz Babayev's solo exhibition "News of Victory" has opened at Baku Museum Center.

The exhibition was timed to the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic and the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

A minute of silence was honored in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were played as part of the event

Next, the guests of the exhibition watched a video, prepared on the basis of photographs taken during the meetings of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev with Azerbaijani artists.

Many prominent public and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony, including the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi, who stressed that the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are built on fraternal relations.

The ambassador noted that the exhibition included art works dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He outlined that the portraits of Turkish poets were included both in the exhibition and a book-catalog "Eldaniz Babayev. News of the Victory''.

Cahit Bagchi congratulated Eldaniz Babayev on the opening of his solo exposition and expressed his hope that the artist's paintings would be demonstrated in Turkiye in the future.

In his speech, secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union People's Artist Aghaali Ibrahimov noted that the exposition featured beautiful still lifes, portraits, which reflect the culture and history of the two fraternal peoples.

"Through his art, Eldaniz Babayev has expressed his deep love for the motherland, its culture and history, as well as strong fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in his works," he added.

Director of the Yeni Gallery Baku Art Center Rafael Gulmammadli said that he and Eldaniz Babayev have been friends for many years.

"Eldaniz Babayev is well known as a successful gallery owner, a figure involved in the promotion of Azerbaijani fine arts. Through the exhibition his artistic talent has been shown to the general public. Eldaniz Babayev is a person in love with art, working for the benefit of Azerbaijani culture. I wish him creative success," said Rafael Gulmammadli.

Vice-rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist, Professor Fuad Salayev said that the opening of a solo exhibition is an important stage for the artist.

"For each artist, the presentation of his art works to the general public is of particular importance. As a result, the artist has a chance to express his thoughts, feelings, experiences and show his inner world," he said.

A book-catalog "Eldaniz Babayev. News of the Victory'' (author Mirza Talibov) was also presented as part of the event.

The publication reflects the life and work of the artist, as well as his social and educational activities. Well-known journalist Ian Piert, who translated the book into English, spoke in details about the publication.

The Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments delighted the attendees with its performance. The artistic director of the ensemble isPeople's Artist Munis Sharifov.

Eldaniz Babayev expressed his gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event, inviting them to get acquainted with the art works included in the exposition.

The exhibition covered different periods of the artist's work and includes 17 paintings and graphic works - portraits, still lifes, landscapes, historical and genre paintings, which demonstrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as culture, traditions and customs of the Azerbaijani people.

The central place in the exhibition was occupied by graphic portraits of outstanding Azerbaijani and Turkish poets, cultural figures, whose work reflects the ideas of freedom and independence of the two fraternal peoples.

The exhibition was held with the support of the Culture Ministry, Baku Main Department of Culture, Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, Baku Museum Center, the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Baku Art Center, Khatai Art Center and Baku Art Gallery.

Note that Eldaniz Babayev was born in 1971 in the village of Boladi, Lankaran. He graduated from Azim Azimzade State Art School and the Faculty of Painting at Azerbaijan State University of Arts.

In 1989-1991 worked as an artist at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture.

In 1998-2006, he acted as a director of the Gala Art Gallery of the Baku Main Department of Culture.

Since 2006, he is a director of the Baku Art Gallery. Eldaniz Babayev is a laureate of national and international awards.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

