Fashion collection "Colors of Love" demonstrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

Atelier 61 has demonstrated a stunning fashion collection "Colors of Love" (Sevgi Rəngləri) by fashion designer, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, academician of the International Academy of Sciences, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova.

At the opening of the event, it was emphasized that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who inscribed his name in the Azerbaijani history. The guests were shown a video about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

For many years, Fakhriya Khalafova has been demonstrating her innovations in the fashion industry on local and international level. Her fashion collections have been successfully presented at international fashion weeks in Italy, France, Turkiye, Germany, Japan, Austria, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus , Latvia, Egypt, Monaco, etc.

Her brightest fashion collections includes Neft ilahəsi, Sirr, Ladies of Azerbaijan, Caspian Rose, Qarabağ şahzadəsi, National Dream, Ümid ritmləri, Misilsiz dəbdəbə, Cazibə, New Glamour, İpəyin Renеsansı Kolleksiyası, İncə Cazibə and others. Each collection is thematic and has its own philosophy and carries an important message to the world.

The fashion collection "Colors of Love" is inspired by the spring season, the brightest colors of nature and the emotions of the human soul.

"Love is the most beautiful feeling, and each person associates it with their own colors, fantasies and dreams. My brightest colors of love are reflected in the symbols and colors of the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and are embodied in the final outfits of the new collection. The highest love of a person is love for the Motherland, which is eternal and has no borders! It is gratifying to note that our beautiful tricolor flag flutters over Karabakh, liberated after many years of occupation. Our flag proudly flies and the anthem sounds when athletes win international competitions, our flag flutters in front of the buildings of international organizations, on the streets and squares of our cities. The flag of Azerbaijan is pride and honor, the soul and heart of our people! For me, it is also joyful that many years ago, in 2003, for the first time in Azerbaijan, I created a dress stylization in flowers our flag," said Fakhria Khalafova, expressing gratitude to the partners of the event for their cooperation.

The host of the evening was Lala Mustafayeva, among the guests were representatives of the creative intelligentsia and youth, culture and science, and public figures.

One of the brightest surprises of the evening was the portrait of Fakhriya Khalafova in the image of the famous Azerbaijani poetess and public figure Khurshidbanu Natavan, a daughter of the last Karabakh Khan Mehdigulu Khan Javanshir. The portrait was painted by incredibly talented artist Jeyhun Abdullayev.

Recall that at the beginning of this year, Fakhriya Khalafova also starred as Khan's daughter in the documentary "Khan's daughter Khurshidbanu Beyim Natavan"

The evening passed in a very warm and friendly atmosphere. Turkish popstar Baris Gomurcuoglu, singers Rasul Efendiev, Abdul Khalid, Amina Shirin, Laman Aliyeva and Dj Roshka delighted the audience with their performances.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

