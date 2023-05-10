Kharibulbul Music Festival leaves visitors in awe [PHOTOS]

Kharibulbul International Music Festival has opened its doors in Shusha. The large-scale event gets its name from the flower Khari Bulbul which grows only in Shusha. This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

From 1989 to 1992, the festival gathered incredibly talented musicians from Japan, the USA, Turkey, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain and other countries.

On May 8, 1992, Shusha city was captured by Armenia and the festival suspended its work until November 8, 2020, when Azerbaijani Army liberated the city from Armenian occupation.

Now Kharibulbul International Music Festival once again welcomes cultural and art figures from all over the word. Co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry, the festival delights its audience with magnificent concert programs, exhibitions and multiple presentations.

The city of Shusha has also been declared the Cultural Cpital of the Turkic World by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in 2023. So, the festival has brought together TURKSOY member states, Turkic-speaking countries.

Marvelous concert at Jidir Plain

The festival's first day was remembered with mesmerizing performances and presentations of samples of crafts as well as national cuisine of the participating countries held outside the Karabakh hotel.

Shusha State Musical Drama Theater premiered "Deli Domrul" play in the courtyard of the House of Khan's daughter Khurshudbanu Natavan.

Fascinating concert program was also presented on the Jidir Duzu plain as part of the Kharibulbul International Music Festival.

The concert program featured on-stage performances by representatives of TURKSOY member states and Turkic-speaking countries' as well as peoples of the region. Musical bands and performers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Unit of the Republic of Moldova, Uzbekistan, as well as the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan, Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, the Tyva Republics of the Russian Federation, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Turkiye, Turkmenistan left no one indifferent. Then, the soloists of the Turkic world together sang "Karabakh" composition, leaving the listeners in awe.

Interesting exhibition at Creativity Center in Shusha

Guests of the festival also viewed an exhibition themed "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh" held at the newly renovated Creativity Center in Shusha.

The exhibition included unique photos, documents and video materials reflecting the services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the direction of social, economic, political and cultural development in Karabakh. It also demonstrated the photos of the National Leader's visits to Karabakh, meetings held there and other events.

Beginning in 1969, a great turning point started in the history of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Heydar Aliyev managed to implement extensive reforms in all spheres of life in the region under complex historical conditions. On January 12, 1979, Aghdam-Khankendi Railway was inaugurated and put into use with the participation of the National Leader. T

This was Heydar Aliyev's strategic step and great historical service in terms of economic and economic unification of mountainous and lowland parts of Karabakh and other parts of Azerbaijan. The exhibition aroused great interest among vievers.

Magnificent gala concert at Azerbaijan's cultural capital

Magnificent gala concert featured "Kharibulbul" composition, "Soz meydani" vocal-instrumental composition performed by the art masters from Azerbaijan, Turkiyev Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Turkish World Virtuosos thrilled the audience with compositions "Chahargah sabsi", "Legend Turan", "People's treasure". The gala concert ended with the composition "Odlar Yurdu Azerbaijan" performed by all participants.

The festival program includes colorful artistic performances and plays organized in thematic corners: "Flag", "Heroism", "Majlis of Karabakh", "Poetry", "Dada Gorgud", "Dervishes" and "Molla Nasreddin".

Kharibulbul International Music Festival continues with concert programs, exhibitions and film screenings on the Jidir Duzu plain, in front of Uzeyir Hajibaylistatue, Bulbul House Museum and other venues.

