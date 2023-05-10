Film on 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev demonstrated in Shusha

10 May 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev, a documentary "Iz" has been demonstrated in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the screening of the film was attended by state and government officials, participants of the International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" currently taking place in Shusha, famous figures of culture, art and science.

The scenario presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation tells about the life and activities of the national leader. The script of the film covers different periods of the political activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev based on his speeches.

The film highlights the life of the national leader, his commitment to Azerbaijan and the people, the strengthening of Azerbaijan as an independent state, and his consistent policy to liberate Garabagh from occupation. At the same time, the film features the liberation of the occupied lands from the thirty-year occupation under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the republic and thus the realization of the will and the wishes of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

