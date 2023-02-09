Mugham Center marks great composer Gara Garayev's anniversary [PHOTO]

9 February 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has celebrated the 105th anniversary of an outstanding national composer Gara Garayev, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the concert, musicologist Nargiz Karimova gave detailed information about the composer's legacy.

Gara Garayev's music is performed all over the world. He composed his first music piece, a cantata "The Song of the Heart" in 1938 to the poem by Rasul Rza.

At the age of 30, Garayev was again awarded this prize for his symphonic poem "Leyli and Majnun", based on the same-titled famous work by Nizami Ganjavi.

In 1952, under the direction of the choreographer P. A. Gusev, Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet was staged at the Azerbaijani Theater of Opera and Ballet. Based on Nizami Ganjavi's famous poem, "Seven Beauties", it became the first Azerbaijani ballet and opened a new chapter in the history of classical music in Azerbaijan.

His ballet "Path of Thunder", staged in 1958, was dedicated to racial conflicts in South Africa. In the same year, he wrote the music score for the documentary film "A Story About the Oil Workers of the Caspian Sea", directed by Roman Karmen.

Next, Gara Garayev Central Art School students stunned the listeners with the composer's musical works.

Magnificent clarinet performance "Dance of Guitar Girls" from "Path of Thunder" ballet by the art school director, Honored Artist Huseyn Gozalov and dancers Lenay Seyidalizada and Aslana Aliyeva was greeted with applause by the audience.

In conclusion, People's Artist Roza Jalilova congratulated the concert-goers and guests, wishing them success.

