Astana Opera promises unforgettable night to opera lovers in Baku [PHOTO]

The Astana Opera Theater promises an unforgettable experience to opera lovers in Baku, Azernews reports.

Well-known as the largest theater in Central Asia, the Astana Opera Theater will perform in Baku for the first time with its tour.

The concert will take place at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on December 13.

The theater troupe includes Honored Cultural Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhupar Gabdullina, Saltanat Akhmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Medet Chotabaev, as well as Saltanat Muratbekova, Sayan Isin, Talgat Galeev, Shyngys Rasylkhan, Guldana Aldadosova who will please the audience with solo numbers and duets.

Eminent soloists will be accompanied by the choir and symphony orchestra conducted by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and Ruslan Baimurzin.

The Baku audience will enjoy a fascinating concert that includes opera masterpieces and symphonic works by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Vincenzo Bellini, Mukan Tulebaev, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc.

The Astana Opera Theater opened its doors in 2013. The theater's acoustics is considered one of the best in the world. The repertoire of the Astana Opera includes works by outstanding composers.

The Astana Opera Theater was twice awarded the title of laureate: The State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of literature and art for the opera Abai by A. Zhubanov and L. Hamidi (2018) and the International BraVo Award in the field of classical art in the nomination Theater Venue of the Year (2019).

