Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 selects winners [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 has selected the winners, Azernews reports citing Trend Life. The final night was held at Baku Crystal Hall.

The beauty contest was remembered for a number of bright moments.

A 60-meter catwalk has been created in Baku Crystal Hall, especially for the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022. Only 14 male and female models qualified for the final after the preliminary selection.

The beauty pageant featured musical production and a fashion show, where jury members Leyla Ahmadova and Kubra Nuriyeva presented their fashion collections.

Popular singers Samir Baghirov and Elvin Babazade delighted the guests of the event with their performances. The evening was hosted by TV host Seyran Babayev and radio host Aygun Akif.

The jury of the contest included 30 cultural figures and fashion experts, business circles, and project partners: famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhria Khalafova, TV presenter and public figure Haji Nuran Huseynov, Best Model of the World 2021 Aydan Yashyldag and others.

To note, the founder of Agromix, an active member of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan Gulperi Bayramova made a great contribution to the holding of the beauty contest.

National director of the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 Elhan Pashayev addressed the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 final night.

In his speech, Elhan Pashayev emphasized that the project's main goal is to enable models to build a career and successfully represent the country on international catwalks.

Founder and head of Best Model of the World since 1955, Erkan Ozerman, who specially arrived from Turkiye, stressed the contest's importance in the modeling business and handed a nominal watch to Elhan Pashayev, praising his organizational skills.

Liza Uzun and Natig Khalafov were recognized as the winners of the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022, and will represent the country at the 35th Best Model of the World in Istanbul.

Over 40 countries will join the 35th Best Model on December 16.

The finalists were also awarded by the sponsors in various nominations: the 1st runner up Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022-Sema Dashdamirli and Ulvi Salahov, 2nd runner up-Sabina Suleymanova and Taleh Musayev.

