Culture Minister visits ICESCO headquarters [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited ICESCO headquarters in Morocco, Azernews reports.

Speaking with the minister, ICESCO Director-General Salim Mohammed AlMalik recalled his trips to Azerbaijan, noting that he had visited the liberated territories two times and would be glad to visit Azerbaijan again.

Anar Karimov stressed that, unlike some organizations, ICESCO, which does not politicize the protection of cultural heritage regardless of religious or national origin, was the first international organization to visit Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

In his speech, the minister touched upon Shusha city, well-known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Founded by Panahali Khan of Karabakh in 1752, Shusha city turns 270 years old this year.

Karimov expressed his hope that the nomination "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2024" presented in ICESCO will be successful.

At the meeting, the heads of various departments of ICESCO informed the minister about the joint projects being implemented with Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Salim AlMalik familiarized Minister Anar Karimov with the recently created Museum "The Way of the Prophet" at the ICESCO headquarters in Rabat city.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Anar Karimov presented the Holy Quran in the Azerbaijani language to the museum.

Then an official reception was given in ICESCO in honor of the Azerbaijani delegation.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991. Established in 1991, these relations entered into a stage of successful development after the awarding of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva as Goodwill Ambassador of ICESCO on November 24, 2006. Mehriban Aliyeva was honored for her services in the development of education and dialogue between civilizations.

The country is closely cooperating with various organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - ICESCO, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

