Ankara to host memorial concert to mark Fikrat Amirov's centenary

16 November 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Turkish musicians will pay tribute to Fikrat Amirov, an outstanding composer, who left a great musical legacy, Azernews reports.

The memorial concert will take place at Bilkent Concert Hall in Ankara on November 21

The program will feature Fikrat Amirov's Mugham poem, 12 miniatures, Ballad for Violin and Piano, six pieces for Flute and Piano, fragments from the ballet 1001 Nights, as well as Ruzgar Ahmadzada's music pieces for cello and piano dedicated to the composer.

The concert will bring together talented musicians Heyraddin Hoca (cello), Albena Sezer (flute), Nazik Rahmadova (violin), Tofig Shihiyev (piano) and Huseynali Huseynaliyev (violin).

Fikrat Amirov, the founder of the symphonic mugham genre, brilliantly synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams Shur and Kurd Ovshari are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

---

