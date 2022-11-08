Heydar Aliyev Center shows captivating beauty of Baku city [VIDEO]

8 November 2022 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center released a video reflecting the captivating beauty of modern Baku, Azernews reports.

The project features a synthesis of various music pieces by DJ Kenan Drums (Kanan Huseynov) and shows the City of Wind from a height to enjoy the city's dynamic life.

Under the enchanting sounds of music, the video demonstrates breathtaking views of the Flame Towers, Baku Boulevard, Baku Crystal Hall, and the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The presentation of the project, prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the eve of November 8 - Victory Day, is another embodiment of Azerbaijan's power and beauty.

At the same time, the project demonstrates the city's tourism attractiveness.

Over the past years, the filming of such musical projects from a height has become very popular and musicians often turn to this format.

Resembling projects were implemented in New York (DJ Tiesto, Life from Edge New York City), and Dubai (DJ David Guetta, United at Home. Dubai Edition).

Famous DJ David Guetta produced a music video of his performance in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and DJ Tiesto at Hudson Yards in New York at The Edge Observation Deck.

Filming of the Baku project was carried out on the roof of the administrative building of the Ministry of Economy, which is one of the most modern architectural structures in the capital.

The project was implemented with the technical support of Azerbaijani SS Production company, and the most modern video and lighting equipment was used during the filming.

---

