Azerbaijani films to be screened at Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival [PHOTO]

3 November 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films will be demonstrated at Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Bursa, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

National films Life seems to be beautiful and Dalan as well as out-of-competition films Indomitable Kura River (restored version) and Hotel Room will be presented to movie lovers.

In addition, Elkhan Jafarov and Mehriban Alakbarzada are among the jury members at the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival 2022.

In total, 52 films from 17 countries are being screened as part of the festival.

Twenty-two cinema experts from Azerbaijan, 43 from Uzbekistan, 23 from Kyrgyzstan, 21 from Kazakhstan, five from Turkmenistan, and 17 from autonomous republics are participating in the festival.

Around 200 guests, including well-known producers, directors, screenwriters, and actors from the Turkic film industry, also joined the Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival.

The festival's closing ceremony is scheduled for November 5.

Meanwhile, Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival will be held in Shusha in 2023.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz