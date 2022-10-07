Azerbaijan successfully represented at World Nomad Games 2022 [PHOTO]

7 October 2022 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the World Nomad Games 2022 in the lakeside town of Iznik in northwestern Bursa province, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The World Nomad Games are an international sports competition dedicated to ethnic sports practiced in Central Asia.

The main mission of the games is to preserve the ethno-culture, diversity, and originality of the people to foster a more tolerant and open relationship between people. The first three World Nomad Games were held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the opening ceremony of the nomad World Nomad Games.

In his speech, the Turkish president stressed the importance of the event in passing on the history and traditions of the people to the younger generations.

At the end of the speech, he declared the World Nomad Games 2022. The opening ceremony featured fascinating performances

More than 3,000 athletes from 102 countries participated in the World Nomad Games 2022.

Azerbaijan was represented in Turkiye by the State Song and Dance Ensemble and Jangi folk ensemble, who demonstrated Azerbaijan's rich culture through a colorful show. Fans of the competition enjoyed spectacular performances.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble and Jangi folk ensemble were awarded TURKSOY diplomas of appreciation, while ballet masters were awarded the Ashiq Veysel medal.

