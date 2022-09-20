State support of creative industry to increase its share in Azerbaijan's GDP - deputy minister

20 September 2022 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

State support for the creative industry will increase its share in Azerbaijan's GDP, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said during the international conference on 'Culture economy in Azerbaijan: Development impulses from Shusha', Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan sees great potential in this direction, thus, the growth of the non-oil sector with state support is one of the examples. Non-oil sector has grown by more than 10 percent. Along with this, such tools have been created as exemptions from taxes and fees for entrepreneurs in the innovation sector, which will accelerate the development of the ICT sector. Azerbaijan is confident that state support for the creative industry will increase its share in GDP," Aliyev stated.

He noted that the reintegration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan into the country's economy will accelerate the growth of the economy.

"Karabakh has great potential in such sectors as logistics, construction, as well as the creative industry. Azerbaijani ministry is ready to discuss relevant changes to the legislation, as well as state support tools in this direction," Aliyev added.

