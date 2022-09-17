Culture minister, FFEU president discuss Peace4Culture campaign [PHOTO]

17 September 2022 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has discussed Peace4Culture global campaign with the president of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding (FFEU), Rabbi Marc Schneier, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, Karimov also provided insight into Peace4Culture global campaign that focuses on ensuring a lasting peace for the preservation, revival, and restoration of culture in post-conflict times.

The global campaign aims to inform the world community about the destruction of infrastructure, cultural and historical heritage on Azerbaijani territories as a result of the Armenian vandalism.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Rabbi Marc Schneier for his support to the global campaign.

He recalled that the president of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding addressed the presentation of the project.

Speaking about the presentation ceremony of the global challenge in question at the UN Alliance of Civilizations in May this year, the minister said that Mark Shnayev was one of the main partners and speakers of this project. Anar Karimov thanked the guest for his support of this international challenge.

Rabbi Marc Schneier stressed that he considers Azerbaijan to be one of the leading countries in terms of cooperation in intercultural and interreligious dialogue. He expressed his readiness to maintain his support for the global campaign.

