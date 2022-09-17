Shusha's cultural gems: Achma-yumma carpet on display

17 September 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has showcased another Karabakh carpet within the project Shusha's cultural gems, Azernews reports, citing the ministry's website.

This time the ministry displayed a beautiful Achma-yumma carpet that belongs to the Karabakh carpet-weaving school.

Achma-yumma carpet has been woven in Aghdam's Khidirli and Jabrayil's Papi and Sofulu villages.

From the 18th century, the rug started being produced in Shusha and its nearby Khalfali and Shirlan villages, as well as in the weaving centers in Khojavend.

The intermediate area of the carpet is decorated with diamond-shaped ornaments called a lake and arranged rhythmically one after the other.

Craftsmen call this type of carpet Achma-yumma due to the way of opening and closing slits around the ornaments.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry displayed Atli-itli carpet that belongs to the Shusha carpet group.

The carpet composition is connected with ancient carpets on the topic of hunting. This carpet topic started to disappear at the outset of the 20th century.

The presented carpet depicts red horses and gray dogs, as well as birds. These images are typical of the rugs of the Karabakh carpet school.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim, and palas products. Bright colors and vegetative motives characterize Karabakh carpets.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, and Horadiz in the mountainous part of Karabakh.

