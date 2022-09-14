Azerbaijani national culture, cuisine showcased in Belarus [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the Festival of National Cultures on the occasion of the 855th anniversary of the city of Gomel, Belarus, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The country was represented at the festival by the Congress of Azerbaijani Communities of Belarus.

Azerbaijan's rich culture and national cuisine were met with great interest.

The festival visitors enjoyed delicious Azerbaijani pilov, dolma, pomegranate juice as well as traditional sweet pastries like shakarbura, baklava, and gogal.

Many visitors could not take their eyes away from the beautiful national costumes.

The national costumes and attributes of Azerbaijan were also displayed at the festival.

Chairman of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee Ivan Krupko, Chairman of the Gomel City Executive Committee Peter Kirichenko, and the delegation familiarized themselves with the Azerbaijani culture and tasted national food.

Next, Sari Galin Dance Ensemble fascinated everyone with Azerbaijani folk dances.

The festival participants performed the Azerbaijani folk dance Yalli together.

