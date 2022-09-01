Azerbaijani silk to be showcased in Bursa

1 September 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani silk will be exhibited for the first time at the 3rd From Cocoon to Silk International Festival in Bursa - Turkic World's 2022 Cultural Capital, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The large-scale festival will take place on September 1-4 at the initiative of Nizami Ganjavi International Foundation in partnership with Azaripak LLC with the support of the Yunus Emre Baku Institute.

The national stand "Kelagayi: silk threads stretching from Shaki to Bursa" aims at promoting Azerbaijani silk farming and strengthening cultural ties with Turkiye.

The festival will feature a presentation and sale of samples of silk produced in Shaki, including kelagayi, a traditional silk headscarf.

For Azerbaijani women, the traditional silk headscarf, or kelagayi, has always been a must-have accessory that protects them from both the hot sun and cold wind as silk is cool in summer and warm in winter.

The main figure used in the silk headscarf is buta, a twisted teardrop that has been a symbol of the divine fire, which has been worshipped in Azerbaijan since ancient times.

Azerbaijan has been known as kelagayi production center since ancient times. The most famous silk headscarves are made in the city of Basgal, a beautiful village near Shamaxi.

As part of the festival, it is also planned to demonstrate video materials reflecting the history of Azerbaijani silk and its production.

The four-day festival will showcase silk products produced in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries.

The organizers of the silk festival are planning to hold various excursions and cultural events every day.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Turkish officials, the Azerbaijani delegation, employees of the Yunus Emre Institute, heads of local silk companies, as well as other local and foreign guests.

