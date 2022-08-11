Breathtaking mugham music sounds in Azerbaijan's Shusha [PHOTO]

11 August 2022 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular final concert has been held in Shusha within the 8th Mugham TV contest, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The animated event took place in the courtyard of Bulbul's House-Museum with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The large-scale project was co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijani Television (AzTV).

A minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The gala night featured song "Karabakh" performed by People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov as well as Khan Shushinsky's famous folk composition "The mountains of Shusha are foggy".

The song compares the nature of Shusha with a beautiful girl. Just like the top of the Shusha mountains is covered with fog, so is a woman covered with a scarf.

The fact that the middle part of the mountains is full of tulips indicates that the girl is wearing a red shirt, and the lower part of the mountain is compared to her green skirt. The song was also included in the collection "Azerbaijani folk songs" (1967).

Next, People's Artists Arif Babayev, Malakkhanim Eyyubova, Sardar Farajov, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist Farghana Gasimova and the competition organizer, Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi selected the winners of the competition.

Along with mugham singers Fuad Azizzada, Ulkar Abdullayeva, Dashgin Kurchaily, Aynur Hasanxanova, Vugar Abilov, Pedram Ranjbar and Maftun Safarli, talented kids Hazrat Azizli, Fatima Karimova and Sabir Aghayev thrilled the audience with their performances.

In the kids category, the first place went to Hazrat Azizli, second place to Fatima Karimova and third place to Sabir Aghayev.

Among the young mugham singers, Fuad Azizzada took first place, Ulkar Abdullayeva and Aynur Hasankhanova took the second place, Dashgin Kurchayli and Vugar Abilov ranked third.

By the decision of the judges, motivational awards were given to Pedram Ranjbar and Maftun Safarli.

Diplomas were also presented to other participants of the competition.

Congratulating the winners, Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu said that participation in the mugham competition in Shusha was a great success and thanked the organizers of the competition.

Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi, the organizer of the competition, congratulated the winners. He expressed his gratitude to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who plays a great role in preserving Azerbaijani culture.

"Thanks to the attention and care of Mehriban Aliyeva, we have witnessed the rise of our national and moral values.

The older generation remembers well that once upon a time we despaired of giving proper value to our national music, literature, and classical poetry. There was very little attention and care to this sphere, but after the Heydar Aliyev Foundation took the initiative, so many talented young people appeared on the stage that sometimes it is quite difficult to mention all of them. New generation of talented people is growing up today," Ilgar Fahmi opined.

He added that young talents including the contest participants will be responsible for Azerbaijani culture in future.

In conclusion, the contest winners performed rhythmic mugham "Karabakh shikastasi".

It should be noted that the selection rounds for Mugham TV competition started on April 9 and covered all regions, including Agdam, Fuzuli and other territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The competition was broadcast live twice a week for three months through Azerbaijani Television (AzTV) and Medeniyyet TV.

