Azerbaijani musicians awarded at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTO]

Participants in a charity music project Karabakh Night have been awarded at the State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

Initiated by the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Culture Ministry, the project was presented at the end of June.

A charity concert was held within the project Karabakh Night. The concert featured works by outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani composer school, mugham, and folk music.

The concert program brought together the rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), and Honored Artists Aygun Mubariz (vocal), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Arzu Aliyeva (mugham singer), Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), Jalal Karimov (vocal), the winners of the Mugham contest - Babak Shushali and Gunay Imamverdiyeva.

The musicians were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's overture to the opera "Koroghlu" as well as music pieces by Rauf Hajiyev, Fikrat Amirov, Emin Sabitoglu, Vasif Adigozalov, Akshin Alizada, Muslim Magomayev, Gara Garayev, Farhad Badalbayli, folk songs aroused great interest of the audience.

The diplomas were awarded to the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, rector of the Baku Musical Academy, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli, Honored Artists Aygun Mubariz (vocal), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Arzu Aliyeva (mugham), Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), winners of the Mugham TV contest Babek Shushaly and Gunay Imamverdiyeva, musicologist Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye as well as the host of the concert Nargiz Jalilova.

All proceeds from the concert were used to support the revival of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Recall that the Culture Ministry and Karabakh Revival Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding which covers the restoration and protection of the historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands. It also contributes to sustainable settlement in the liberated territories.

The document aims to create favorable living conditions and develop and transform these territories into prosperous regions.

