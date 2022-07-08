Azerbaijan's strategic city to play host to Vagif Poetry Days in coming days

8 July 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Vagif Poetry Days will be held in Shusha on July 13-15, Azernews reports.

The Union of Azerbaijani Writers has already completed preparatory work.

In 2021, the large-scale event was held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first, who instructed holding the Vagif Poetry Days. Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan.

After so many years, the Vagif Poetry Days finally return to Shusha.

The opening ceremony was attended by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The cultural event brought together folk poets, mugham singers, and many other figures of culture.

The 2021 Vagif Poetry Days were remembered by fascinating performances, colorful exhibitions, literary symposiums, and the heart-touching poetic composition "From Nizami to Vagif".

The highly anticipated event organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation left no one indifferent.

The 2022 Vagif Poetry Days also promises to be very special. As part of the event, poems will be performed in front of the Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum and in other historical parts of Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

